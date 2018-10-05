Aida Live | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 6

The Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls will be broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera's production of Giuseppe Verdi's “Aida” live at 7.55 p.m. sharp on Saturday, October 6. In this monumental production directed by Sonja Frisell, soprano Anna Netrebko sings her first Met Aida, with mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as Amneris and Aleksandrs Antonenko as the warrior Radames. The opera is in Italian with Greek subtitles. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros in Athens, and 15 euros in Thessaloniki.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800