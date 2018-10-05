Tragedy 2.0 | Athens | To October 18

The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation is hosting Tragedy 2.0, an event that explores the relevance of ancient drama in modern times, through October 18. Tragedy 2.0, whose theme is the myth of Prometheus, comprises several events including an art show inspired by the man who gave humanity fire and paid a heavy price for doing so, an international forum titled “Ancient Drama and the Digital Age,” on October 6 and 7, and “Promethia,” a performance by pioneering local collective Medea Electronique in cooperation with acclaimed French dance group Cie Sebastien Perrault, on October 10-12, starting at 9 p.m. Admission to the performance is free of charge, but reservations are required at tel 210.341.8550 and 210.341.8579.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos,

Tavros, tel 210.341.8550