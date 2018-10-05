Boris Berezovsky | Athens | October 8

Acclaimed Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky and the Moscow Philharmonic’s State Academic Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Alexei Utkin, will pay tribute to Chopin and Tchaikovsky at the Herod Atticus Theater on Monday, October 8. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 28 to 120 euros at www.ticketservice.gr (also from the box office at 39 Panepistimiou Street and Public stores).

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807