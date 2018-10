Francesca Dego Recital | Athens | October 8

Acclaimed Italian violinist Francesca Dego will appear at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, October 8, and perform a recital of Eugene Ysaye's Sonata No 2 in A minor, Alfred Schnittke’s A Paganini for solo violin and selections from Niccolo Paganini's 24 Caprices for Solo Violin. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros, and the concert is taking place in cooperation with the Italian Cultural Institute.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333