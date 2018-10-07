WWII Occupation | Athens | October 8-12

The Historical Archive of the National Bank of Greece has put together an exhibition of original books and other printed material from the G.K. Dimanatopoulou private collection on Greece's occupation by the Nazis in World War II and resistance efforts, in a show that coincides with the anniversary of Greece's liberation on October 12, 1944. The show will be inaugurated on Monday at noon and visiting hours are Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

NBG Historical Archive, 146 Tritis Septemvriou,

tel 210.880.7804