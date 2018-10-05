Serres professor accused of bribery, blackmail jailed pending trial

A professor who worked at the Technical College (TEI) of Serres and one suspected accomplice at a private cramming school in northern Greece who are facing accusations of bribery and blackmail were jailed pending trial on Friday.



The two suspects allegedly promised better grades to students seen by the professor as unlikely of passing their college exams, in exchange for money.



Students are said to have paid 250 to 300 euros to pass his course, while some female students have claimed he asked for sexual favors in exchange for a passing grade.

It was also revealed that his activity was known in Serres but no one had ever filed a complaint against him.

Searches of the suspects' homes earlier this week turned up more than 178,000 euros in cash as well as evidence of deposits of around 140,000 euros in a bank abroad.



Officers also seized 15 mobile phones, and several computers and hard drives that are being searched by investigators.