NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police evacuates building used as migrant camp near Yiannitsa

TAGS: Migration

Some 48 out of a total of 109 people were released on Friday after being detained while police vacated a partially constructed building that was being used as an informal refugee camp near Yiannitsa, west of Thessaloniki.

The detained refugees were taken to a local police station for identification purposes. Police said 61 of those detained did not have a residence permit while the remaining 48 were released.

A prosecutor had ordered the building’s evacuation after neighbors filed complaints.

“The situation in the area is tragic and the neighbors are justified in their complaints,” a member of the local municipal council, Lazaros Zachariadis, said, adding that the building, which was housing more than 100 people, was not connected to supply networks. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 