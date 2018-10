Fashion City Outlet, Thessaly’s first discount and entertainment mall, will formally opening its doors in Larissa on November 15, it announced on Friday.



The new outlet will offer fashion items at competitive prices along with combined with entertainment options.



It will host 75 stores selling clothes, shoes, fashion accessories, sports equipment and electronic goods.



Opening just after the fall sales, the new 20,000-square meter mall will be all set for Christmas shoppers from Larissa and the surrounding areas as it is located just an hour’s drive from Volos, Karditsa and Trikala.