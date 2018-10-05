Police arrest tomb raiders in Attica, Crete

Police arrested two people in Attica and Iraklio on Crete on Friday and are looking for another eight on charges of belonging to a gang that dealt in the illegal excavation and sale of antiquities.



All 10 suspects, aged between 24 and 62, had reportedly been conducting illegal excavations on Crete since June and sold their finds on the black market.



In a search of the homes of the two people arrested authorities found metal detectors, detonators and other equipment used for excavations as well as 10 vase fragments and other objects.