ATHEX: Stock index drops to new 18-month low

After Thursday’s respite, sellers returned to the Greek stock market in force on Friday, resulting in losses for all blue chips except one and the benchmark closing at its lowest point since March 2017.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 658.97 points, shedding 2.57 percent from Thursday’s 676.36 points. On a weekly basis it declined 4.73 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.13 percent to 1,730.48 points, while the small-caps index edged 0.18 percent lower.

The banks index fell 1.78 percent to end the week with losses of 6.75 percent. Among the systemic lenders, Piraeus was again hardest hit, down 3.52 percent, while Alpha gave up 3.23 percent and National shrank 2.61 percent. Mid-cap Attica Bank slumped 11.49 percent and Eurobank advanced 2.23 percent.

Titan Cement sustained the biggest drop among blue chips (4.85 percent), followed by Jumbo (4.75 percent) and Lamda Development (4.68 percent).

In total 18 stocks went up, 69 posted losses and 30 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s 90.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.39 percent to close at 71.09 percent.