AI chief visits as report points to plight of women migrants

Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo (r), holds a child while talking with women refugees during his visit at the ‘Melissa’ network for migrant women in Athens on Friday. Naidoo visited the network to present the new campaign of Amnesty International for migrant women in Greece titled ‘I want to Decide about my future.’ Naidoo’s visit came as an AI report said that women living in migrant camps in Greece are too scared to leave their tents at night or use communal showers due to harrasment and unsanitary conditions at the overcrowded facilities. [Simela Pantzartzi/EPA]