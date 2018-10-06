Grimaldi says he would buy Attica Group

If Greek coastal shipping giant Attica Group, which operates Blue Star, Superfast Ferries and Hellenic Seaways, were to be put up for sale in future, Italy’s Grimaldi Group would be interested in buying the Athens-listed group.

At a conference in Lagonissi, eastern Attica, on Friday, Grimaldi Group managing director Emanuele Grimaldi responded to a question by Kathimerini regarding such a prospect that he “would be a buyer.”

“However, I would not buy any trash,” he added, referring to the possibility of his further expansion in this country.

He stressed that Minoan is in the best position possible, with three state-of-the-art ships, cash in its coffers and a financial report that is clear of debts.

“I am ready to take any opportunity that arises,” he said, stating that all three Minoan Lines vessels will have obtained scrubbers by April 2019 so as to comply with the new international regulations on emissions to apply as of 2020.

Earlier at the Euromed Convention Grimaldi had announced the start of a major ferry-building project, dubbing the class of vessels to be built class “Superstar.” He said the ferries are primarily destined to sail in Northern European waters.