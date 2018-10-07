Sites, museums closed on Thursday as culture workers strike

Culture Ministry employees working at Greece’s state museums and archaeological sites have declared a 24-hour strike on Thursday, demanding that the government publishes a list of ministry assets that will be put up for sale.

The decision to strike comes amid rumors that several historical monuments belonging to the Culture Ministry have been included on a list of sites whose operation or management may be put to private tender.

The ministry has denied the rumors, but has not made any public comment addressing the workers’ concerns in detail.