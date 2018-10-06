Deadline extended for illegal constructions

Property owners who are entitled to legalize unlicensed buildings or additions have until the end of the month to enter a settlement plan with a 20 percent discount offered by the government, after the original October 8 deadline was extended.

The scheme is intended to encourage more people to come forward and declare any unlicensed construction pertaining to their properties. There is an additional 10 percent discount for owners who also submit a static adequacy study.

According to the Technical Chamber of Greece, more than a million properties in Greece have been declared as having been built or added to without a proper license.

The latest wave of legalizations is expected to bring in more than 2 billion euros.