Air raid sirens to sound across Greece on Tuesday

Greek soldiers take part in the annual Parmenion large-scale military and civil defense exercise of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, which began on Friday. As part of the exercise, air raid sirens will go off across Greece on Tuesday every 60 seconds, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 11.05 a.m. The military exercise, named after Parmenion – a general in the army of ancient Macedonian warrior king Alexander the Great and of his father Philip II – will be held throughout the country and will end on Friday. [ANA-MPA/Ministry of Defense]