Suspected migrant traffickers arrested in Thessaloniki

Greek police arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking and detained nine refugees and migrants near Thessaloniki following a car chase on Sunday morning.

The arrest came after policemen tried to stop a suspicious vehicle with 11 passengers moving on Langadas avenue.

According to reports, the driver sped up and gunshots were exchanged. The vehicle crashed on another car and a motorcycle but nobody was reported injured. 

