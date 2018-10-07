Suspected migrant traffickers detained in Thessaloniki
Greek police arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking and nine refugees and migrants near Thessaloniki following a car chase on Sunday morning.
The arrest came after policemen tried to stop a suspicious vehicle with 11 passengers moving on Langadas avenue.
According to reports, the driver sped up and gunshots were exchanged. The vehicle crashed on another car and a motorcycle but nobody was reported injured.