Migrants seeking asylum sleep rough in Thessaloniki

Dozens of migrants from Iran and Iraq camped on Aristotelous square in Thessaloniki on Satuday, waiting to be arrested by police, so that they can apply for asylum, local media reported on Sunday.



The migrants are sleeping in open air, in front of the police station at the White Tower.



The group were staying at the accommodation centre of the former Anagnostopoulou military camp, but on Saturday night clashes broke out between refugees.



One young migrant was stabbed in his ribs and had to be transferred to hospital.