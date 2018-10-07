MONDAY

The Economist Events,in cooperation with the Hellenic Bank Association, organizes a conference on “Digital Metamorphosis: Achieving growth in business and banking” at the Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali, Athens. (Info: www.hazliseconomist.com)

The European Union Agency for Network and Information security (ENISA) and other entities and agencies hold an event on security and personal data processing, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 50 Michalakopoulou, Athens. From 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Info: enisa.europa.eu/events)

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis opens the 6th Travel Trade Athens conference at the Grande Bretagne Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens. To Tuesday. (Info: 210.325.3123)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its provisional data on exports and imports in August.

Listed company Yalco holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

TUESDAY

Capital Link organizes its 10th annual New York Maritime Forum at the Metropolitan Club, NY, USA, with the participation of US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Gilbert B. Kaplan. (Info: forums.capitallink.com)

The Cancer and Personalized Medicine Conference is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2, Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, nellykapsi@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its September data on car registrations.

WEDNESDAY

The United Nations’ World Tourism Organization organizes its 8th International Meeting on Silk Road Tourism in Thessaloniki in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism of Greece and the Region of Central Macedonia and with the participation of Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura. To Friday, at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall and the Grand Hotel Palace. (Info: silkroad.unwto.org)

An international conference on Energy and Climate Change opens at Athens University. To Friday. (Info: promitheasconference.wordpress.com)

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) auctions 13-week treasury bills to the amount of 625 million euros.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the September readings of its consumer price indexes.

The annual general meeting of the Folli Follie Group is scheduled for Wednesday, along with the general meeting of Euromedica.

THURSDAY

The Culture Ministry workers at museums holds a 24-hour strike.

The Innovations on Bridges and Soil-Bridge Interaction (IBSBI) 2018 conference opens at the Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens. To Saturday. (Info: ibsbi2018.ntua.gr)

The 12th Maintenance Forum takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, Pelika & 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

The Greek People Management Association (GPMA) organizes an informative event on “How a Human Resources Department Can Introduce Artificial Intelligence.” At 2 Goura, Plaka, Athens, from 7-9 p.m. (Info: www.gpma.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the findings of its manpower survey in August.

FRIDAY

The 16th Syskevasia 2018 and the 10th Plastica 2018 exhibitions open at the Metropolitan Expo center at Paeania, eastern Attica. To October 15. (Info: syskevasia-expo.gr, plastica-expo.gr)

The Greek office of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung organizes its Political Academy in Halkidiki, central Macedonia. To Sunday. (Info: www.kas.de/griechenland)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its June figures on museum and archaeological site visitors, its July statistics on construction activity, and its August data on farming and agriculture import and export prices and on industrial import prices.