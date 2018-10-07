Dozens more professions will soon be forced to install and operate credit and debit card terminals. Sources say the Finance Ministry is expanding the obligation of accepting card payments to more professionals in a decision to be published by the end of the year, and that businesses included in the measure will have a three-month grace period for compliance.

Various scenarios have been examined at the Finance Ministry regarding the sectors to join the list of professions who are obligated to install a card terminal, with several officials arguing that the measure needs to be expanded to taxis and kiosks, among others.

Also by the end of the year, the ministry, in cooperation with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, will have completed the necessary procedures for introducing a measure for the interconnection of cash registers with card terminals.

What the government seeks to achieve is for the register receipt to be issued at the same time as the card terminal’s receipt, as many businesses tend to issue the latter without the former.

A ministry official noted that this summer authorities identified dozens of cases where enterprises – mainly in the food and entertainment sectors – deceived consumers and the state by receiving a card payment without issuing a retail receipt.