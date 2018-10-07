Tasos Bakasetas has just scored AEK's 90th-minute equalizer.

A Tasos Bakasetas header in the last minute of the Super League derby between AEK and Olympiakos canceled out Costas Fortounis’s stunner, in a draw that has probably made PAOK the happiest.

The 1-1 result was rather poor given the chances created at the game in the Olympic Stadium of Athens. After a first half when both teams hit the woodwork, Fortounis opened the score for Olympiakos on the 58th with a wonderful curling shot from a distance that gave AEK keeper Vassilis Barkas no chance.

AEK left it late to respond, but managed to even the score on the 90th through the first goal Greek international Bakasetas has scored in his career against Olympiakos. Still, the Reds could have nicked it had Yiannis Fetfatzidis not sent the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy in the last minute of injury time.

The draw has kept both team three points behind PAOK and Atromitos, who lead the table with 16 points. PAOK extended its perfect record to six wins in six games beating bottom team Apollon Smyrnis 2-0 at home, goals coming from Mauricio and Jose Crespo.

Atromitos avenged its Cup loss to PAS Giannina 10 days earlier with a 1-0 league win over the Epirus team on Sunday, through an Efthymis Koulouris goal, his fourth in the league. He is the joint top scorer with Vlad Morar, the Romanian striker who scored Panetolikos’s winner in its 2-1 home win over Levadiakos.

Panathinaikos dropped its first points drawing 1-1 at Asteras. The Tripoli team led via Michalis Manias but Federico Macheda equalized for the Greens from the penalty spot in injury time. Panathinaikos lies sixth with 10 points, having started the league on minus two.

Aris dropped to fifth after its 1-0 loss at Panionios, and Lamia drew 1-1 at home with OFI Crete.

On Monday Xanthi hosts Larissa.