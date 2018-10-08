NEWS |

 
FYROM opposition leader urges PM to drop renaming deal

TAGS: Diplomacy

The leader of the main opposition party in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has urged the left-wing government to call early elections and to give up on a deal that would change the country’s name in exchange for the chance to fulfill its NATO ambitions. 

Hristijan Mickoski, head of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, also called on Sunday for a caretaker government to be installed until after the elections, which would take place in late November. 

An overwhelming majority of FYROM citizens who voted in a September 30 referendum endorsed changing the country’s name to North Macedonia. However, the referendum didn’t attract the required voter turnout for a valid result. 

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev hopes to force the deal through parliament, but the ruling coalition lacks the two-thirds majority needed to complete the next step — a constitutional amendment.

[AP]

