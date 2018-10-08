NATO chief: 'No plan B' for FYROM accession beyond approval of name deal

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg repeated on Monday that the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia cannot join the alliance before the ratification of the name deal it reached with Greece earlier this year.

"There is no plan B," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Serbian president Aleksandar Vukic after inaugurating the civil emergency exercise Srbija 2018.

Stoltenberg made the comment about FYROM in response to a question by a reporter amid political upheaval in Skopje where the political opposition remains vehemently against the name deal, having led a boycott in a referendum on the pact at the end of last month.

FYROM's accession to NATO is something that must be decided by the country's democratically elected institutions, Stoltenberg said.