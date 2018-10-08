Noises Off | Athens | October 10-27

The Onassis Cultural Center in Athens will be staging Michael Frayn’s classic British farce “Noises Off” in a Greek adaptation from October 10 to 27. Directed by Ektoras Lygizos, the play stars Konstantinos Avarikiotis, Michalis Kimonas, Giannis Klinis, Sofia Kokkali, Emily Koliandri, Ektoras Lygizos, Anna Mascha, Aris Balis and Areti Seidaridou. Performances, which start at 8.30 p.m., take place every day except Mondays and Tuesdays, and on the weekends of October 13-14 and 20-21 will be accompanied by English surtitles. Tickets cost 6-22 euros and can be purchased at the OCC’s website (see below).

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr