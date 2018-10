Acclaimed Greek artist Pavlos Samios presents a series of paintings he did in 1992 while in Paris, in which he explored the then-novel trend of ecology and eco-friendly living. Running through November 8 at the Stoart Gallery, “Lovers of the Earth” opens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, and visiting hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stoart, Korai Arcade, Panepistimiou,

tel 210.325.2352