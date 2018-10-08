WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Richard Bellia | Athens | To October 14

French “rock photographer” Richard Bellia’s moniker dates back to 1980, when he decided to become just that at a concert by English rock band The Cure. He has since worked for publications like Melody Maker and La Liberation, capturing music acts ranging from AC/DC, A Tribe Called Quest, Billy Corgan and Erykah Badu to Lana Del Rey, Marilyn Manson, Nirvana, Radiohead, Placebo and Tricky, to name but a few. His work is now on display at the Pallas Theater in Athens in a global touring exhibition titled “An Eye on Music.” The show comprises a selection of career highlights from his 800-page 2016 album “Un Oeil Sur La Musique: Textes et Photographies 1980-2016.” Bellia will be at the Ianos bookstore (24 Stadiou) on Tuesday, October 9, to present the book (6 p.m.), while he will also deliver a lecture at the Athens School of Fine Arts (256 Pireos, Tavros) on Thursday, October 11, starting at 2 p.m. The Pallas Theater is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou,
Syntagma, tel 210.321.3100

