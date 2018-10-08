Beat officers attacked in Athens park
Online
A group of individuals attacked policemen who were on patrol inside the Pedion tou Areos park in central Athens on Monday afternoon.
A group of individuals attacked policemen who were on patrol inside the Pedion tou Areos park in central Athens on Monday afternoon.
According to initial information, about ten people wearing helmets attacked the policemen with wooden sticks and threw chunks of marble against them, pushing them out of the park.
It is not clear whether the policemen sustained any injuries from the incident.
Police sources said the suspects came out of a nearby university and returned there after the attack.