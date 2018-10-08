TASS: Tsipras to visit Russia in winter

Preparations are underway for a visit to Russia by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, according to the TASS news agency on Monday.



TASS cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying the visit will most likely take place in the coming winter.



“Indeed, Tsipras’ visit (to Russia) and such contact (with Putin) are being prepared. We expect such contact in the winter,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

The agency cited a Greek diplomatic source which said that Tsipras may visit Russia in the first half of December.



Relations between the two countries have soured in recent months over the expulsion of two Russia diplomats on charges of interfering with Greece’s domestic affairs.