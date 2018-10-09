Issues concerning banks need to be tactfully and carefully handled, not just because they tend to be extremely sensitive but also because of the aggressive market players involved.

The only government officials who should be involved are those who are familiar with the issues and know what they’re doing. We need full-time, experienced bankers, not moonlighters with little expertise, and we need constant and harmonious cooperation between all the different officials involved, on the basis of a clear and radical plan to deal with the problem.

If there is one thing that recent global events have taught us, it’s that only immediate and decisive measures can put a lid on the kind of crisis that Greek banks are facing right now.