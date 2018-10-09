Tsitsipas through in Shanghai

Tenth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a three-set thriller against France’s Gael Monfils on Monday to advance to the second round of the Shanghai Masters. The 20-year-old Greek won 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 on the hard court in Shanghai in two hours and 21 minutes. "My game has changed. I am more aggressive now. I’m actually stronger. I feel stronger," he told the ATP’s official website. Tsitsipas, whose run to the quarterfinals in Tokyo last week was enough to book him a place at the ATP Finals in November, will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Wednesday. [Aly Song/Reuters]