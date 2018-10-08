Kammenos: Greece could be US gateway to Balkans, Middle East

Greece could become the United States' gateway to the Balkans and the Middle East, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Monday, at the opening of Greece's pavillion at the international defense systems exhibition AUSA 2018, in Washington DC.



“Greece is exiting the crisis and can become a gateway for the United States to the Balkans and the Middle East,” the minister said.



The US Deputy Assistant Army Secretary for Defense Exports and Cooperation, Ann Cataldo, said Greece is one of the oldest and strongest US allies, adding that both countries have the same aims.



Defense ministry sources said Kammenos will hold a series of meetings on Tuesday with US officials, including his US counterpart James Mattis.