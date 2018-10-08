Industrial sentiment deteriorates in September

Greece’s industrial sector experienced some deterioration last month according to data compiled by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Its business expectations index fell to 104.5 points in September, from 105.9 in the previous monthly survey.

The drop reflects the global issues of protectionism and tariff imposition that are creating an environment of uncertainty and restructuring.

"This is quite a fluid period for global trade, affecting Greece’s exporting industries in a way that cannot yet be precisely assessed," IOBE notes.