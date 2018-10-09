DNA on knife from controversial jewelry store incident linked to dead activist

Traces of DNA found on a knife at the location of a controversial incident last month at a jewelry store in downtown Athens has been identified as belonging to 33-year-old Zak Kostopoulos, the LGBTQ activist who died after being attacked by the store's owner and another man.

Police crime lab technicians said they had a positive match for the DNA on the knife but were unable to match a partial fingerprint found on its handle because of the knife's small size.

CCTV footage has shown Kostopoulos entering the jewelry store near Omonia Square with what appears to be a knife in his hand before he was trapped in the premises by the automatic security door and crawled out in an apparent state of panic through the broken glass of a ground-floor display window as the store's owner and another man repeatedly kicked him the head.

The store's owner, who had stepped outside at the time of the incident, claimed that Kostopoulos appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had tried to rob the store. Other witnesses, however, say that the LGBT activist was trying to protect himself after he had come under attack in a separate incident prior to hiding in the jewelry store.

A probe has also been launched into the behavior of a group of police officers who were called in to arrest Kostopoulos after CCTV footage indicated they used unnecessary force on the 33-year-old as he lay on the ground, bleeding.