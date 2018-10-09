Greek workers pessimistic about the future

A survey commissioned by the GSEE umbrella union and published on Tuesday shows that 70 percent of workers in Greece aged 25 to 44 years old are pessimistic about the country's prospects and 66 percent have few hopes of seeing any improvement in their salaries in the next six months.

Conducted by ALCO in cooperation with the Labor Institute, the survey also found that just one in four respondents said that their contractual rights are upheld by their employers, while seven in 10 people employed under flexible forms of labor do not see their lot improving anytime soon.

Just over half, 55 percent, said they are relatively confident of keeping their job for the next six months, a ratio that dropped to 31 percent among respondents who are employed part-time.

The survey was conducted between August 28 and September 2 on a sample of 1,500 respondents in different parts of the country.

Commenting on its findings, GSEE called for intervention that will restore individual and collective labor bargaining.