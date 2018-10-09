Jon Allen | Athens | October 19

English folk-rock singer/songwriter Jon Allen makes his first Athens appearance at Stavros tou Notou on Friday, October 19, as part of a European tour promoting his fourth studio release, “Blue Flame,” which the artist has described as his “most soulful album to date.” The show starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 25 and 28 euros in advance (from www.ticketservices.gr and www.tickets.public.gr) and 32 euros at the door on the night.



Stavros tou Notou, Frantzi & Tharypou, Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975