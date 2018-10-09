Dervish | Athens | October 22

Vienna-based Turkish choreographer Ziya Azazi is coming to Athens with “Dervish,” which combines his two solo works, “Dervish in Progress” (2004) and “Azab” (2005), and is inspired by the teachings of Sufism and the whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order, one of the oldest, founded in the 13th century. His ensemble will perform one show only, at the Pallas Theater on Monday, October 22, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 18 to 50 euros from www.viva.gr. While in Athens, Azazi will also conduct two three-hour seminars at the Oriental Expression Studio (31 Antiopis, Aghios Dimitrios) on Saturday and Sunday, October 20 and 21, starting at 5 p.m. Reservations for the classes are a must, on tel 210.973.5888.



Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, Syntagma, tel 210.321.3100