Renovation of landmark Acropole Palace under way

The interior of the Acropole Palace, a former hotel and now the property of the Culture Ministry, is seen Tuesday as renovation work on the building got under way. Works on the building, which is situated at the junction of Patission and Averoff streets near central Athens, are expected to finish in two months’ time. The space is to host cultural events, a digital library as well as offering educational programs. One of the capital’s landmark architectural works, the Acropole Palace, built in 1926-28, was designed by Sotiris Magiasis and features art deco and art nouveau influences. [ANA-MPA]