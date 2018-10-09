Hilton to be Athens Marathon's official hotel
Hilton Athens is the official hotel of the Athens Authentic Marathon on November 11, and has announced it will open its Galaxy Bar & Restaurant from 9 a.m. for anyone wishing to have brunch with a bird’s-eye view of the race that ends in central Athens.
It is also offering race participants special 30 percent discounts at its Hiltonia Spa from November 10 to 12.