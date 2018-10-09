BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hilton to be Athens Marathon's official hotel

Hilton Athens is the official hotel of the Athens Authentic Marathon on November 11, and has announced it will open its Galaxy Bar & Restaurant from 9 a.m. for anyone wishing to have brunch with a bird’s-eye view of the race that ends in central Athens.

It is also offering race participants special 30 percent discounts at its Hiltonia Spa from November 10 to 12.

