ASTA picks Paliouras as new head of Greek chapter

The American Society of Travel Advisers (ASTA) has announced that Giorgos Paliouras is the new head of its Greece chapter.

As strategic planning and communication director of the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel and Tourist Agencies (FedHATTA), Paliouras was instrumental in organizing ASTA’s Athens Destination expo 2018 in April.

