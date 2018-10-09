NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two men arrested for attacking boys, stealing their money

TAGS: Crime

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of beating up two boys and taking off with their money and two phones in the town of Kiato near Corinth, southern Greece.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday and the two men were later arrested after police were notified.

