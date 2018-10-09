Two men arrested for attacking boys, stealing their money
Online
Two men, aged 24 and 25, were to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of beating up two boys and taking off with their money and two phones in the town of Kiato near Corinth, southern Greece.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, were to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of beating up two boys and taking off with their money and two phones in the town of Kiato near Corinth, southern Greece.
The incident reportedly took place on Monday and the two men were later arrested after police were notified.