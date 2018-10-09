Greenpeace warns Tsipras on further hydrocarbon exploration

The head of the Greek chapter of Greenpeace, Nikos Charalambides, has written to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of the latter’s scheduled talks with Cypriot and Egyptian leaders aimed at broadening trilateral cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration.

Attaching a recent report on the risks posed by climate change, Charalambides asked Tsipras to undertake initiatives to protect the Mediterranean from its repercussions including rising temperatures, drought and a greater risk of forest fires.



“Independence from fossil fuels, renewable energy sources, the protection of forest and marine ecosystems and infrastructure, smart networks and energy-saving programs are some of the common actions and initiatives you can undertake,” he wrote.



Further exploration for hydrocarbon reserves would be “extremely dangerous” for both the economy and society, he wrote.