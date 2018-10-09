Woman arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine in parachute

A 25-year-old woman flying in from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil via Rome was arrested on Tuesday at Athens International Airport for attempting to smuggle more than 6 kilos of cocaine hidden in a parachute in her luggage.



Police said they were investigating whether the woman, a foreign national, was part of a wider network smuggling drugs into Greece from Latin America.



She was to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday.



In a separate incident, a 51-year-old foreign national was arrested in Kozani, northern Greece, after police found more than 58 kilograms of cannabis in his car.



Police also arrested a 29-year-old passenger, an illegal migrant who was carrying a forged passport.