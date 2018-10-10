Municipal authorities in Thessaloniki met Tuedsay with representatives of the Migration Ministry, the Greek Police and nongovernmental organizations to discuss the need for new facilities to accommodate hundreds of migrants arriving in the northern port from Evros.

An existing facility in the area of Diavata has been extended as a temporary measure while plans are in the works to set up another venue to host new arrivals for the first 48 hours before they are transferred to police precincts for registering and transfer to larger facilities.

Migration Ministry sources referred to plans for the creation of a temporary facility to host around 500 people.



The increased influx of migrants from Greece’s land border with Turkey has already put pressure on the region, prompting mayors in Central Macedonia to push for a meeting with Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas.