Athens police headquarters (GADA) has launched a new training program for officers to improve security at potential targets in the capital such as the Iranian Embassy which was attacked last month by members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas.



The program includes training in the area of the potential targets by instructors who turn up unannounced at the sites to test the responses of the guards that are on duty.



Training sessions follow and then reports are sent to GADA on the guards’ competence. Instructors are said to have visited 60 of the 450 sites in Athens that have police protection. The first lessons focused on the targets deemed most sensitive, such as the embassies of the USA, Britain and Israel.