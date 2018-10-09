Corruption prosecutors investigating files of convicts who secured an early release using medical certificates have uncovered a criminal racket operating inside prisons which provided forged health documents.



The revelation follows evidence of a second suspicious release of a convict who was serving a life sentence for murder and other crimes.



Authorities launched the investigation into hundreds of similar cases after it was revealed that former power company executive Aristides Floros, who had been serving time for embezzlement, was released by supplying the court with fake certificates alleging he had been diagnosed with a disability.

After the forgery was uncovered, Floros was rearrested and sent to Korydallos prison.



Prosecutors are looking into possible crimes of bribery, money laundering, forming a criminal gang and the provision of fake certificates.



The Supreme Court's prosecutor's office has requested an amendment in the law to allow authorities to recall early releases that have been based on forged health documents.