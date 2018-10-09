Chargers owner Alex Spanos dies

Long-time owner of the Los Angeles Chargers Alex Spanos died Tuesday, the team said. He was 95. The team announced in 2008 that Spanos was suffering from dementia. His wife, Faye, died in August. The son of Greek immigrants, Spanos used his self-made fortune from construction and real estate to buy the team in 1984. “Alex Spanos is an American success story, driven by a tireless work ethic inspired by humble beginnings as the son of Greek immigrants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday.