Head of childrens' charity awarded European Citizens’ Prize

Father Antonios, who runs Kivotos tou Kosmou (Ark of the World), a charity that helps homeless and neglected children, was awarded on Tuesday the annual European Citizens’ Prize, along with Greek NGOs HOPEgenesis and Anemos Ananeosis (Wind of Renewal), at a ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels.

A similar ceremony was held last week at the European Parliament’s offices in Athens.



The prize is an institution established by the European Parliament in 2008 to reward the activities or actions of citizens, groups, unions or organizations that have shown great dedication to promoting better understanding and closer integration between the citizens of the EU member-states.



A total of 50 prizes were awarded this year.