Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he had agreed with Italy’s Edison and Greece’s state-controlled gas company DEPA to continue work on a pipeline project to ship Russian natural gas into Europe.

Speaking at an event in Milan, Novak also said that the Turkish Stream Project was on track for first commercial gas at the end of next year.



Gas from the new Nord Stream II pipeline meanwhile would also arrive at that time and the project will continue even if new sanctions were imposed, he added. [Reuters]