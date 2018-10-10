Cyprus poses for the camera up in space

Well known German astronaut Alexander Gerst says it is not possible to miss Cyprus from space, and he proved it with a post on social media.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, a public figure as well as a professionally trained geophysicist and volcanologist, spent half a year in space back in 2014 on the International Space Station for ESA’s Blue Dot mission. He went back recently in space on a new mission called Horizons, where he will take over as Station commander for Expedition 57.

When Cyprus came into his view from space, he snapped a couple photos and posted them on Facebook.

“It's impossible to miss Cyprus when it comes into view,” he wrote. [Kathimerini Cyprus]