NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cyprus poses for the camera up in space

TAGS: Cyprus

Well known German astronaut Alexander Gerst says it is not possible to miss Cyprus from space, and he proved it with a post on social media.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, a public figure as well as a professionally trained geophysicist and volcanologist, spent half a year in space back in 2014 on the International Space Station for ESA’s Blue Dot mission. He went back recently in space on a new mission called Horizons, where he will take over as Station commander for Expedition 57.

When Cyprus came into his view from space, he snapped a couple photos and posted them on Facebook.

“It's impossible to miss Cyprus when it comes into view,” he wrote.  [Kathimerini Cyprus]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 