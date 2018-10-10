NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hospital work stoppage Wednesday

TAGS: Health, Strike, Protest

Staff at public hospitals across the wider Athens area will walk off the job from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday to push their demand for better working conditions.

The disgruntled health workers will also be holding a rally at 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital in northern Athens in demand, among other claims, of more staff at cash-strapped hospitals.

According to the union of public hospital workers (POEDIN), there is a nationwide shortage of at least 6,000 doctors.

